Florida Elevator Inc.
Restoration & Renovation in Sarasota
Reviews (7)
    With over 25 years of experience in the lift industry, you can trust that Florida will provide only the best possible service. We have the experience and skills to work on various types of lifts and maintain everything with our certified technicians. See more at - https://floridaelevatorinc.com/

    Services
    • Elevator Installation
    • Lift Installation
    • Elevator Repairs
    • Elevator Interiors Designs
    • Lift Modernization
    • Dumbwaiter
    • Lift Manufacturers
    Service areas
    • Sarasota
    • Englewood
    • Fort Myers
    • Bradenton FL
    • Pinellas
    • Manatee County
    • Naples
    • Hillsborough
    • Punta Gorda
    • St. Petersburg
    • Charlotte
    • Venice
    • Lee County
    • Port Charlotte
    • Collier
    • Tampa & beyond
    Address
    4230 Derek Way
    34233 Sarasota
    United States
    +1-9413653758 floridaelevatorinc.com

    Reviews

    Donald Tonkin
    Great service guy Kevin
    10 months ago
    Sebastian Trombatore
    I share the opinion of Joey Garbus. I can't get the office to call me back after several days of trying. My elevator had maintenance service and now the cabin lights don't work. Very frustrating and very expensive.
    about 1 year ago
    L'Elegance On Lido Beach
    Florida Elevator has been an exceptional company to work with since our relationship began 8 to 10 years ago. All the technicians are knowledgeable and conscientious workers. They respond quickly when we called and address all questions we have. They come monthly and the owner Jay has worked hard to keep cost down and this year will not be raising any rates. L"Elegance on Lido Beach appreciates all Florida Elevator does to keep our elevators running smooth. Kathi S. Jones, CAM
    almost 4 years ago
