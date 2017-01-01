Tiles with Style is a decorative ceramic tile studio that is owned and operated solely by master tile artist, Diane H. Holycross. Diane specializes in custom hand made / handmade, shaped, mosaic, decorative tiles. She is very well known for her quality craftsmanship, elegant designs, and fully custom colorations. And yet, her tiles are much more than just decorative ceramic tile — Diane's purpose is to create a unique work of art, ornament, and architecture in your ceramic tile mosaic border, kitchen backsplash mosaic, tile countertops, ceramic floor mosaic tiles, fireplace mosaic tile designs, bathroom ceramic tile surrounds, and custom hand made tiles. Her ceramic tile design ideas are endless!