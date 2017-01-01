Your browser is out-of-date.

Tiles with Style
Artists & Artisans in New Tazewell
Reviews (2)
    Great Barrier Reef, Tiles with Style
    Great Barrier Reef

    Tiles with Style is a decorative ceramic tile studio that is owned and operated solely by master tile artist, Diane H. Holycross. Diane specializes in custom hand made / handmade, shaped, mosaic, decorative tiles. She is very well known for her quality craftsmanship, elegant designs, and fully custom colorations. And yet, her tiles are much more than just decorative ceramic tile — Diane's purpose is to create a unique work of art, ornament, and architecture in your ceramic tile mosaic border, kitchen backsplash mosaic, tile countertops, ceramic floor mosaic tiles, fireplace mosaic tile designs, bathroom ceramic tile surrounds, and custom hand made tiles. Her ceramic tile design ideas are endless!

    Services
    • Specializing in top-view
    • mosaic (shaped) fish tiles for ceramic
    • stone
    • pebble
    • and rock floors and walls.
    Service areas
    • US
    • CA
    • UK and more!
    • New Tazewell
    Company awards
    See website.
    Address
    360 Leatherwood Hollow Rd.
    37825 New Tazewell
    United States
    +1-4232598624 www.tileswithstyle.com
    Tiles with Style

    Reviews

    Matthew Chambers
    about 8 years ago
    Cliff Stoll
    Wow - I just finished our shower with lily pond tiles handmade by Diane Holycross ... what a delight! Beautifully crafted and colored, each tile is impervious to water. Grape leaves, cat tails, and frogs welcome me into the shower. Fish swim next to lily pads alongside my toes. Diane's tiles bring joy into our shower.
    almost 6 years ago
