Bluestraw Design
Interior Architects in Pleasanton
    San Jose - Real Estate

    Here at Bluestraw Design we believe that Interior and Exterior Design should be a harmonious collaboration between designer and client to establish their design goals. It should create a balance between fulfilling functional requirements and satisfying design aesthetics. Because of our staff's education and experience,  Bluestraw Design has established itself as a  highly regarded Interior Design services throughout the Bay Area.Contact us to see how we can transform any type of space in to a brilliantly designed room.

    Services
    Real Estate- staging -commercial design- universal design- multi-family- restaurant design- hospitality design—interior architects—eco design
    Service areas
    Bay Area and Pleasanton
    Address
    3137 cochise way
    94588 Pleasanton
    United States
    +1-9254284557 www.BluestrawDesign.com

    Reviews

    D B
    over 4 years ago
    Aras Kannu
    Paid almost in full for a bathroom remodel. Shower never got completed. Restarted shower side with another contractor.
    over 3 years ago
    Matt Feltz
    DO NOT HIRE THIS DESIGNER. We hired Camy for our office remodel, turn key project. She was responsible for design, contractor selection and bids, scheduling, movers and permits . We paid her 50% of her fee up front . She kept two appointments and then disappeared. No call back, nothing. Because we had a tight deadline for completion, We had to scramble and complete the design ourselves, hire and vet contractors ,movers and coordinate the schedule and logistics. After repeated attempts to call , text and email her, we have sent a letter to her business address with a demand for a refund. No response. after doing more research, we found that she had a previous business, MDL Home Design, that she closed 2 years ago with similar client experiences. STAY AWAY FROM THIS DESIGNER. She is dishonest, unprofessional, and unreliable at best. If we could post a negative star rating, we would do so.
    over 2 years ago
