Taking the same forward, HSIL has entered the modern retail sector with Home Interiors Specialty business under the brand name Evok, considering growing urbanization & residential landscapes, changing consumer lifestyle, modern retail sector opportunities & the demand-supply scenarios.

Evok will leverage the core strengths of the group in understanding diverse consumer & trade behaviour, retail distribution network, brand equity, global sourcing & cost effective supply chain management, which are critical success factors in this sector.



The core vision of Evok is "to be the first choice partner of customers aspiring for Value for Style home interior solutions". A chain of large retail format stores under the brand name "EVOK- Home With Soul" is operating across the country. Evok Stores showcase over 20000+ world class contemporary products in Home Furniture, Soft Furnishings, Home Decor & Accessories, Wall Fashion, Modular Kitchens & Modular Wardrobes. Evok also has as an online store at www.evok.in, provides various high quality products in Home Furniture, Home Decor & Kitchen with various facilities like Free Delivery, Free Installation, 14 Days Easy Returns with various online payments options like Debit Card, Credit Card, EMI and also Pay At Store. Even Modular Kitchen and Modular Wardrobes can be booked online easily. Evok, through its project division will also work in close association with architects, interior designers, builders & corporate community utilizing the group networks & relationships for retail, institutional & projects business.