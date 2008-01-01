Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
The Handy Guy
Interior Architects in Temecula
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Interior Doors can add a special touch to your Space, The Handy Guy The Handy Guy Windows & doors Doors
    Interior Doors can add a special touch to your Space

    The Handy Guy is a family-owned company that was founded in 2008 to provide you with top-quality home service professionals. We use a cutting-edge selection process to find our contractors and we only accept the best-of-the-best. Our company seeks out small, family-owned contracting businesses that provide a good quality product, return phone calls, and leave you with a memorable experience. Thousands of people already depend on The Handy Guy for the best home improvement contractor recommendations.

    Service areas
    Temecula
    Address
    92591 Temecula
    United States
    +1-9515887991 www.thehandyguy.com
      Add SEO element