Fanusta

Global Private Limited is a curated marketplace for home décor and furniture, born in the heritage heart of India- Jaipur with a vision of rediscovering the lost Indian art. It is derived from two words, ‘Fan’ in Arabic means Art and ‘Usta’ in Turkish means Master.

Fanusta offers an exquisite range of handcrafted home decor, from contemporary furniture to statement wall accents, modern sculptures and quirky figurines to hand molded pottery and vases, scented candles to eclectic lamps and lanterns and much more. The art & crafts at Fanusta includes Blue Pottery from Jaipur, Wood art & Marble sculptures from Kishangarh, Udaipur and Jodhpur in Rajasthan, Metal Inlay & Brass engraving from Moradabad, Glassware from Aligarh, Madhubani from Bihar and Dhokra from Eastern India.