Fanusta Global Private Limited
Interior Designers & Decorators in Jaipur
Reviews (14)
    Fanusta

    Global Private Limited is a curated marketplace for home décor and furniture, born in the heritage heart of India- Jaipur with a vision of rediscovering the lost Indian art.  It is derived from two words, ‘Fan’ in Arabic means Art and ‘Usta’ in Turkish means Master.

    Fanusta offers an exquisite range of handcrafted home decor, from contemporary furniture to statement wall accents, modern sculptures and quirky figurines to hand molded pottery and vases, scented candles to eclectic lamps and lanterns and much more. The art & crafts at Fanusta includes Blue Pottery from Jaipur, Wood art & Marble sculptures from Kishangarh, Udaipur and Jodhpur in Rajasthan, Metal Inlay & Brass engraving from Moradabad, Glassware from Aligarh, Madhubani from Bihar and Dhokra from Eastern India.

    Service areas
    Jaipur
    Address
    96, Officers Campus, Vaishali Nagar
    302021 Jaipur
    India
    +91-9765000056 www.fanusta.com/retail

    Reviews

    anshul jakhar
    Good for antique things
    5 months ago
    archit pareek
    Supportive staff and great service Prime location on the sirsi road
    5 months ago
    Witty mittal
    Good curated collection. Prices on a higher side......but worth the fact tht its unique....
    7 months ago
    Show all 14 reviews
