J&amp;A Tiling Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Rawreth
    • We offer brick slip installation services of all kinds, from walls to floors, and in all kinds of commercial properties. Our focus is on offering brick slip installation services to commercial clients wherever they are and whatever they need.
    We’re now moving back into the brick slip market after focusing on ceramic tiling for a number of years. We established ourselves in this market, working for many commercial companies including Laing Homes. At the moment, we’re working with many clients to install the best brick slips. Before the ceramic tiling side of the business took over, we traveled up and down the country fitting brick slips. This is something that we are now doing again.

    Services
    • brick slip installation
    • ceramic tile installers
    Service areas
    • Highlands Farm
    • Highlands Road
    • Rawreth
    • Essex
    • SS11 8TL
    Address
    SS11 8TL Rawreth
    United Kingdom
    jandatiling.co.uk
