Creative Paving
Stone, Paving & Concrete in Colchester
Reviews (3)
    Creative Paving East Anglia Ltd has more than 22 years of experience. We are a friendly, family run business that offers professional resin bound stone and imprinted concrete services all across Essex. We have experience in installing both resin bound stone and pattern imprinted concrete

    Services
    • Driveways and patio's
    • Soft Landscaping
    • Pavers
    • Decking
    • Fencing
    • Block pavers
    • Resin Bound Stone
    • Imprinted Concrete
    Service areas
    • 4 Newcastle Avenue
    • Colchester
    • Essex
    • CO3 9XE
    Address
    4 Newcastle Avenue, Colchester, Essex, CO3 9XE
    CO3 9XE Colchester
    United Kingdom
    +44-1206762362 creativepavingessex.co.uk

    Reviews

    Joseph Peters Joseph Peters
    We used Creative Paving to carry out some groundwork in our garden. The team were friendly, hard working and efficient. I highly recommend them and will use again in the future.
    over 1 year ago
    Rishi L Rishi L
    We are so pleased with the service and quality of workmanship we have received from Creative Paving .
    over 1 year ago
    Emma Coletti Emma Coletti
    Excellent company to deal with, just had our front garden concreted for more parking space, Nic and Adam excellent workers, Thanks Fellows you did a first class job.
    over 1 year ago
