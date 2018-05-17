Your browser is out-of-date.

Moonshine Lamp Co.
Lighting Designers in Claremont
    • Crystal Head Vodka Skull Wall Sconce, Moonshine Lamp Co. Moonshine Lamp Co. Corridor, hallway & stairsLighting
    Crystal Head Vodka Skull Wall Sconce
    The Continental – Mid-Century Modern Classic Chandelier, Moonshine Lamp Co. Moonshine Lamp Co. Living roomLighting
    +1
    The Continental – Mid-Century Modern Classic Chandelier
    The Big Sur - Live Edge Wood Chandelier, Moonshine Lamp Co. Moonshine Lamp Co. Living roomLighting
    The Big Sur - Live Edge Wood Chandelier
    The Yorba Linda - Unique Industrial Pool Table Light, Moonshine Lamp Co. Moonshine Lamp Co. Living roomLighting
    The Yorba Linda - Unique Industrial Pool Table Light

    Moonshine Lamp is a custom lighting design and lamp fabrication studio located in Claremont California, with a large catalog of chandeliers, wall sconces and pendants. We also create one of a kind pieces for restaurants, bars, hotels and homes around the world. We work with steel, wood, glass and even recycled bottles. If you don't see exactly what you're looking for in our extensive selection of offerings, please inquire about having a piece designed especially for you.

    Services
    • Custom Lighting Design
    • Fabrication
    • Installation
    Service areas
    Worldwide and Claremont
    Address
    175 N Indian Hill Blvd 100A
    91711 Claremont
    United States
    moonshinelamp.com
