INIFD Pune Kothrud has successfully established itself as one of the best fashion designing institute in pune & interior designing Academy & Institute in Pune Kothrud. Since its inception INIFD Pune Kothrud has become one of the Top fashion designing institutes in Pune.

Learn, Innovate and Achieve - It’s the core life cycle of what defines our teaching methodology.

The art of designing aesthetically pleasing clothes is what is taught at INIFD Pune Kothrud. Students graduating from INIFD Pune Kothrud learn each little aspect of their curriculum experientially and practically. They are treated as the future decision makers of what an entire generation of population will wear, from the day they step into our classes.

Our fashion design students are encouraged to explore different fabrics, embroideries, dyes and other mediums of creating the most original and creative pieces of clothing. The teaching staff at INIFD Kothrud ensures that our students form a habit of remaining in touch with what is happening in the fashion industry locally as well as internationally. We believe this helps INIFDians remain updated about the latest trends, while maintain their own unique style of work.