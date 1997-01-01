Your browser is out-of-date.

Flower Station
Other Businesses in London
    An independent florist based in London, we blend traditional styles with modern innovation to create memorable floral designs. A long running and popular business, we provide flowers for some of London's most exclusive clients while also offering great affordable bouquets for the general public.

    Our unique 24 hour delivery service also sets us apart from rivals, with delivery available around the clock and florists on-hand to deal with requests whatever the hour. As well as offering brilliant bouquets and arrangements, our Events and Wedding team provide amazing floristry for corporate parties and private functions. 

    Contact us today and discover the wonderful world of flowers.

    Services
    • Floristry
    • Garden Landscaping
    • Events & Wedding Flowers
    • Free Delivery
    • 24 hour Service
    • Balloons
    • Gifts
    • Chocolates
    • Champagne
    Service areas
    London and United Kingdom
    Address
    Rossmore Court, 55 Park Road https://www.flowerstation.co.uk/
    NW1 XU London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2077247525 www.flowerstation.co.uk
    Beautiful Flowers Brought to You

    Reviews

    Edvin Do
    Had a pleasure to deal with one of the most professional florists in London - Kristina. She is usually based in Liverpool St. shop but that week she was covering Marylebone branch. She was quick and efficient and managed to fulfill our last minute wedding preparation order. Amazing service !!! Thank you its made our special day even more special !!!
    26 days ago
    Natacha neller
    I ordered a bouquet of Mixed Tulips for my mum (mother's day) I specifically chose this bouquet because of the colors. My mums favorite color is orange. And this bouquet was perfect as it had all those orange red yellow colors. Unfortunately for me, I received a bouquet of purple and white flowers... Nothing like the colors that were advertised on the website and on top of that they were delivered at 10:30 pm. I called the shop to explain the problem I sent them a picture of the flowers as asked. And the lady Antonia REPLIED '' if we do not have the flowers on hand or the colors etc... We are entitled to change the composition of the flowers WITHOUT PRIOR NOTICE''... What I saw on the website is that '' WE ALWAYS NOTIFY CUSTOMERS BEFORE SUCH CHANGES '' I WASN'T notified of anything, and I definitely would NOT have spent that amount of money on purple flowers a color my Mum doesn't even like. The bouquet looks like a funeral bouquet. If they had taken the time to call and let me know I would have picked something else no biggy. I tried calling, the Lady Antonia was very rude very bad customer service, she hung up on me and wouldn't pick up the phone. You can imagine how disappointed and upset I am right now. And after reading all the reviews on here... I get it now... I Never would have ordered from them if I had seen those reviews. I told them I'd return the flowers they can take them back, I asked for a refund which was denied, she wouldn't even send the original bouquet I asked for. Very bad customer service, bad everything Do not order from them if you don't wanna be disappointed. Just read the reviews and you'll understand. I'd give 0 stars if I could.
    2 months ago
    Wilker Mantovani
    this company hired a service and 3 more drivers to deliver the flowers on mother's day 27/03 I'm still waiting for the financial return so that they comply with the agreement! As soon as this is resolved I will give this company 5 stars but until this is resolved I will only give 1 star! #sad
    about 1 month ago
    Show all 29 reviews
