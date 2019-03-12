Your browser is out-of-date.

UpMedio Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangkok
    • Ban Nantawan , UpMedio Design UpMedio Design Modern Living Room
    Ban Nantawan , UpMedio Design UpMedio Design Modern Kitchen
    Ban Nantawan , UpMedio Design UpMedio Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
    +3
    Ban Nantawan
    Seitai Clinic , UpMedio Design UpMedio Design Commercial spaces
    Seitai Clinic , UpMedio Design UpMedio Design Commercial spaces
    Seitai Clinic , UpMedio Design UpMedio Design Commercial spaces
    +2
    Seitai Clinic
    Supalai Prima Riva Condominium , UpMedio Design UpMedio Design Modern Living Room
    Supalai Prima Riva Condominium , UpMedio Design UpMedio Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
    Supalai Prima Riva Condominium , UpMedio Design UpMedio Design Modern Living Room
    +2
    Supalai Prima Riva Condominium
    RSU Tower , UpMedio Design UpMedio Design
    RSU Tower , UpMedio Design UpMedio Design
    RSU Tower , UpMedio Design UpMedio Design
    +3
    RSU Tower
    Pacific Cross Health Insurance PCL, UpMedio Design UpMedio Design
    Pacific Cross Health Insurance PCL, UpMedio Design UpMedio Design
    Pacific Cross Health Insurance PCL, UpMedio Design UpMedio Design
    +10
    Pacific Cross Health Insurance PCL
    Obay Hotel, UpMedio Design UpMedio Design Commercial spaces
    Obay Hotel, UpMedio Design UpMedio Design Commercial spaces
    Obay Hotel, UpMedio Design UpMedio Design Commercial spaces
    +44
    Obay Hotel
    Show all 22 projects

    The leading expert in interior design & project management, UpMedio Design is an interior design firm in Bangkok that caters to commercial, residential and hospitality projects, A firm that strives to transmute interior design and the way that it’s conceptualized. Whereas other firms aim to produce designs that clients would potentially admire, we fit ours to your unique vision. Our process entails the direct involvement of our clients from the very beginning, to ensure that our vision and your own, collectively deliver none other than perfection. Your vision, our design, at the most remarkable quality.

    Service areas
    Bangkok
    Address
    62 The Millennia tower Unit.1806, Soi Langsuan, Lumphini, Pathum Wan
    10330 Bangkok
    Thailand
    +66-21054189 www.upmediodesign.com
    UpMedio Design

    Reviews

    lalit.tnpr
    Very good communication between me and team project allows the company to deliver my needs. The design is supreme. Love the works here
    about 3 years ago
    Project date: January 2019
    mahoya19
    Innovative designs and good quality. Their work just speaks for itself. I am happy with my new kitchen and I will defiantly recommend Upmedio Interior Design.
    about 3 years ago
    Project date: February 2019
