Isaaka invites you to a journey of self-implication

of art. Started with a visionary to turn a character into a memorandum that hangs on the wall. The 3D wall art is made emphasizing on individuality. Curated and created to bring embellishment of personal touch.

The materials used and designs can be elaborated with the vast passion of the artist in making unique wall art. Versatile and intriguing qualities embedded in each of them.

A simple idea to depict an extension of the person itself has derived the different concepts of the wall art. Nurturing to self-image, it isn’t just a frame. It is the frame that defines you.

More than just an artwork, more than just a decoration, it is ‘the you ‘.