Isaka creations
Artists & Artisans in Bangalore
Reviews (8)
    Isaaka invites you to a journey of self-implication

    of art. Started with a visionary to turn a character into a memorandum that hangs on the wall. The 3D wall art is made emphasizing on individuality. Curated and created to bring embellishment of personal touch. 

    The materials used and designs can be elaborated with the vast passion of the artist in making unique wall art. Versatile and intriguing qualities embedded in each of them.

    A simple idea to depict an extension of the person itself has derived the different concepts of the wall art. Nurturing to self-image, it isn’t just a frame.  It is the frame that defines you.

    More than just an artwork, more than just a decoration, it is ‘the you ‘.

    Services
    3D wall art, Home decor, and garden decor
    Service areas
    retail and bangalore
    Address
    6-C, hoskote Industrial area, Hoskote
    562114 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9845943722 www.isaaka.com

    Reviews

    Akbar Malik
    Good place for cycles
    5 months ago
    chirag rmysore
    Expected good service ,but not at all recieved .for assemble car if we call machanic will not answer properly Der is no proper response after receiving product no value for customer if customer contact people will tell tat sir ur irritating me it's ok thank u sir
    2 months ago
    Shraddha Chavan
    This squirrel ( or kharu tai as we call it) is the first thing I see when I open my balcony in morning as soon as I wake up. Such a happy face it has that brings smile on anyone who sees it😍🤩 in love with this squirrel 😍
    9 months ago
    Show all 8 reviews
