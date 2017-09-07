Your browser is out-of-date.

Define Architects
Architects in Manchester
Reviews (1)
    Bowness Avenue
    Bowness Avenue
    The Lodge
    The Lodge
    Growhouse/
    Growhouse/
    Growhouse/

    We are a young, dynamic architectural studio based in Manchester. We think generosity manifests itself in architecture that moves beyond solving specific needs – our aim is to create spaces that offers new value to users and surroundings. Light, space and activity within are key drivers to our approach.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Planning
    • Design
    • Interior
    • Building
    • Extension
    • Residential
    • Kitchen
    • House
    Service areas
    Manchester
    Company awards
    Finalist at Grand Designs 2017
    Address
    Suite 1, 65-67 Lever Street
    M1 1FL Manchester
    United Kingdom
    +44-1612371133 www.definearchitects.co.uk

    Reviews

    Dean and Laura Latham
    12 months ago
