Gotz Consulting, Construction & Interiors, offers a turnkey service for all stages involved in creating that ideal home. From the initial planning phase, construction & project management, right through to hard/soft finishes such as curtaining, furnishings, overall interior design, decor and garden layout and planning.

Gotz was established in 1993 by Wynand Coetzee, and the company continues to be a successful organisation that deals exclusively in the design, construction, development and décor of residential properties. Since its inception, the company has been constantly expanding its operations and is one of the leading property developers and design firms in Johannesburg. Wynand has appeared on several shows such as Top Billing and Kyk-Net’s Droomhuis featuring some of the companies properties, and continues to write articles for Home-Owner, Visi and Garden and Home just to name a few, on building styles and décor trends.

Today, more than ever, lifestyle trends are driving home design and décor. No longer is a home valued merely on aesthetics and financial worth, but rather the lifestyle that it offers. Getting back to the simple pleasures in life is a trend that has been sweeping through society the world over. Today’s consumer seems to be far more interested in seeking balance in life and making the quality of life a priority, so therefor homes have become a sanctuary, a retreat from the stresses and strains of the outside world. Our impressive range of freehold properties include apartments, townhouses, clusters, private residential developments, exclusive villas, retirement havens and luxurious nature and golfing estates.