Plaster Ceiling Roses
Restoration & Renovation in Stockport
    Plaster Ceiling Roses is an Internet based company selling quality handmade plaster cornice, coving, ceiling roses and other interior plaster mouldings throughout the mainland UK.

    They have an extensive range of period and contemporary plaster mouldings in stock ready for quick dispatch.

    Low overheads keep their prices competitive without compromising product quality. If you’re shopping for plaster cornice order a sample first to check out the quality for yourself.

    Their website carries a wealth of information about choosing and installing plaster mouldings and if you need more information about the products call them directly on 0161 408 2882.

    Stockport
    Unit 4D, The Conway Centre, Conway Street
    SK5 7PS Stockport
    United Kingdom
    +44-1614082882 www.plasterceilingroses.com
      Add SEO element