Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Nidan Mother and Child Care
Other Businesses in Noida
Overview 0Projects (0) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (24)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Nidan Mother and Child Care is the one stop solution for your needs if you are looking for the best pediatrician for your child. At Nidan, you would get the top-notch healthcare facilities that would help your child to grow and build a healthy future. From providing vaccination facilities to asthma treatment, and gynaecologist, Nidan Mother and Child Care takes additional care of kids as well as mothers in pregnancy. Having a team of experienced paediatrician and gynaecologist, Nidan offers the satisfactory services. Nidan uses all latest tools and technologies for treating kids and their mothers. Let your search for Best gynaecologist and paediatrician in Noida & Delhi terminate at Nidan Mother and Child Care.

    Services
    • Pediatrician
    • Gynaecologist
    • Child Vaccinations
    • women healthcare
    • Child Specialists
    Service areas
    Medical Health, doctors, and Noida
    Address
    B 1 Sector 51 Noida
    201301 Noida
    India
    +91-9999717733 www.nidanchildcare.com

    Reviews

    Amit Chaddha
    Dr.Manisha is one of the best doctors in her field. She is very caring, polite, soft spoken and takes care of the smallest thing during treatment.She is always available 24/7 for patients.I strongly recommend to visit Dr.Manisha's clinic if anyone is having gynae related issue. She is a great personality. Can't describe her qualities in words.
    5 months ago
    Disha Jaiswal
    Amazing doctor, be it my pregnancy journey or delivery or recovery phase everything went so smooth with her.
    2 months ago
    Nishtha Maheshwari
    My experience with Manisha Mam was wonderful. She always motivate me for stay positive and helped me to get my baby through normal delivery. She always available 24*7 for her patients. I wish every pregnant lady should get doctor like you. Thanks a ton again for all the support and keep me and my baby healthy..
    6 months ago
    Show all 24 reviews
      Add SEO element