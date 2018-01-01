Your browser is out-of-date.

Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
    "Your home should tell the story of who you are and be a collection of what you love!"
    We have launched in 2018, UPFURN is making luxurious design affordable and effortless.

    UPFURN's design team are handpicked award-winning interior design professionals who bring an unparalleled design sense & expertise in projects of every budget. The designers create your designer dream home without having to deal with multiple vendors, carpenters, other agencies!

    Right from design to timely execution, delivery, installation and post sales services, we take care of your residential design essentials at affordable and transparent pricing.

    We offer free one-to-one consultation in Bangalore.

    Services
    • Complete end-to end Interior design solutions with turnkey execution in Bangalore
    India
    Service areas
    Bangalore
    Address
    560027 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8884638969 www.upfurn.com
