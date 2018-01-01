"Your home should tell the story of who you are and be a collection of what you love!"

We have launched in 2018, UPFURN is making luxurious design affordable and effortless.

UPFURN's design team are handpicked award-winning interior design professionals who bring an unparalleled design sense & expertise in projects of every budget. The designers create your designer dream home without having to deal with multiple vendors, carpenters, other agencies!

Right from design to timely execution, delivery, installation and post sales services, we take care of your residential design essentials at affordable and transparent pricing.

We offer free one-to-one consultation in Bangalore.