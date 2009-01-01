Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
BAULAB
Architects in Skopje
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • BAULAB

    • Who We Are BAULAB is licensed, fully integrated professional design services firm with a focus on architecture, engineering, urban planning and design. Founded in 2009, BAULAB is proven firm through domestic and international competitions where dynamic and enthusiastic architects have strong commitment to design excellence, truly confident to conquer the domestic market and the market of Europian countries as well.

    • Our Design Philosophy At its most basic, architecture can be considered as a way of organizing space to serve fundamental human needs while meeting practical demands, but at the most exalted, architecture is a work of art that introducing new perspectives and new dynamics, helps to bring a new revitalization to life. Keep that in mind, we always characterize our design by optimizing essential functions, promoting sustainable environments, strengthening the architectural context, advancing the commercial strategies, creating beautiful spaces that reflect and inspire the communities they serve.

    • The Way We Work Understanding that a truly perfect design only comes from a completely integrated approach from conception to completion, BAULAB engineers and architects work together alongside every project, combine their knowledge to devise integrated, sustainable design solutions for clients. Along with that BAULAB always listens and respects the opinions of our clients, then we combine them with our solutions ingeniously. By doing so we constantly achieve clients trust and satisfaction.

    Services
    Archtiecture
    Service areas
    Skopje
    Address
    1000 Skopje
    Macedonia
    +389-78378357 www.baulab.mk
      Add SEO element