BAULAB

• Who We Are BAULAB is licensed, fully integrated professional design services firm with a focus on architecture, engineering, urban planning and design. Founded in 2009, BAULAB is proven firm through domestic and international competitions where dynamic and enthusiastic architects have strong commitment to design excellence, truly confident to conquer the domestic market and the market of Europian countries as well.

• Our Design Philosophy At its most basic, architecture can be considered as a way of organizing space to serve fundamental human needs while meeting practical demands, but at the most exalted, architecture is a work of art that introducing new perspectives and new dynamics, helps to bring a new revitalization to life. Keep that in mind, we always characterize our design by optimizing essential functions, promoting sustainable environments, strengthening the architectural context, advancing the commercial strategies, creating beautiful spaces that reflect and inspire the communities they serve.

• The Way We Work Understanding that a truly perfect design only comes from a completely integrated approach from conception to completion, BAULAB engineers and architects work together alongside every project, combine their knowledge to devise integrated, sustainable design solutions for clients. Along with that BAULAB always listens and respects the opinions of our clients, then we combine them with our solutions ingeniously. By doing so we constantly achieve clients trust and satisfaction.