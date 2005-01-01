Super Garage Doors is a recognized service provider of all kinds of garage doors services. From replacing an existing garage door with a beautiful new door to supplying custom home builders with the highest quality doors to servicing all makes and models, we specialize in all sections and satisfy our clients with our courteous and professional service.

We repair garage doors and install garage doors for virtually any residential, commercial, or industrial projects located in Miami, Coral Gables, Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Doral, Hialeah, Miami Lakes, South Miami, Miami Beach, Miramar, Hollywood, Pembroke Pines, Ft.lauderdale, Weston. Our best product is Service! Fast, Friendly, Quality and Affordable Service.

Store Open Time :-

Mon. - Fri. - 09:00-17:00

Year Established :- 2005

Number of Employees :- 05