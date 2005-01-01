Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Super Garage Doors
Garage Doors in Miami
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Super Garage Doors is a recognized service provider of all kinds of garage doors services. From replacing an existing garage door with a beautiful new door to supplying custom home builders with the highest quality doors to servicing all makes and models, we specialize in all sections and satisfy our clients with our courteous and professional service.  

    We repair garage doors and install garage doors for virtually any residential, commercial, or industrial projects located in Miami, Coral Gables, Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Doral, Hialeah, Miami Lakes, South Miami, Miami Beach, Miramar, Hollywood, Pembroke Pines, Ft.lauderdale, Weston. Our best product is Service! Fast, Friendly, Quality and Affordable Service.

    Store Open Time :-

    Mon. - Fri. - 09:00-17:00

    Year Established :- 2005

    Number of Employees :- 05

    Services
    • Garage Door Repair Miami
    • Hurricane Doors Miami
    • Rolling Doors Miami
    • Liftmaster Door Opener Miami
    • Door Installation Miami
    • Modern Garage Doors Miami
    Service areas
    • Miami
    • Coral Gables
    • Pinecrest
    • Palmetto Bay
    Address
    15715 S Dixie Hwy
    33157 Miami
    United States
    +1-3052521772 supergaragedoors.com
      Add SEO element