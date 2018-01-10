Your browser is out-of-date.

N.E. Designs Inc.
Architects in Sherman Oaks
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
Projects

    In 2004, Nathalie and Eran Gispan opened N.E. Designs, Inc. with the idea that any space can be created or transformed into a creative environment; that with years of experience in residential and commercial design, construction, and interior design, they can work with homeowners, builders and developers as a team to create great designs, and work through the technical and logistical challenges that face many construction projects.

    In the years since, N.E. Designs, Inc. has become a sophisticated operation with a knowledgeable, capable staff able to execute projects of any size or application, navigate the sometimes frustrating red tape of construction paperwork, and deliver quality work on time and within budget. N.E. Designs, Inc. is your partner in making your project as aesthetically unique as it is functional, and as manageable as it is challenging.

    Service areas
    Los Angeles, CA, and Sherman Oaks
    Address
    15230 Burbank Blvd #106
    91411 Sherman Oaks
    United States
    +1-8187896439 www.nedesignsinc.com
