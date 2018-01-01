Your browser is out-of-date.

Chandlee and Sons Construction
General Contractors in Alpharetta
Reviews (8)
    • Commercial Ground-Up and Remodel Specialists in Georgia

    Chandleeandsonsconstruction.com specialises in commercial building design and construction including restaurants, retail, office, gyms, salons and more. We are experts in serving small and large businesses with a strong focus on the commercial and industrial sectors. 

    Services
    • General Contractors
    • Construction Contractors
    • Design Build
    • Retail Construction
    • Restaurants Construction
    • New Office Construction
    • Remodeling Contractors
    • Commercial Construction
    • Building Construction
    • Commercial Building Design
    • commercial builders Georgia
    • commercial Contractors Georgia
    Show all 12 services
    Service areas
    • Alpharetta
    • Cartersville
    • Buford
    • Gainesville
    • Canton
    • Kennesaw
    • Cumming
    • Lawrenceville
    • Johns Creek
    • Marietta
    • Roswell
    • Stone Mountain
    • Sandy Springs
    • Metro Atlanta
    • Woodstock
    • beyond
    Show all 16 service areas
    Company awards
    • Atlanta Business Chronicle
    • ranks Chandlee Holdings
    • #26 out of 100 with 2018
    • Annual Pacesetter’s award!
    Address
    8181-A Industrial Place
    30004 Alpharetta
    United States
    +1-6782789226 chandleeandsonsconstruction.com

    Reviews

    Karo Price
    Nice company
    over 1 year ago
    Alicia Wente
    Chandlee and Sons had done 2 build-outs for my business SPRAY STUDIO here in Atlanta in the past few years and both have been amazing experiences. They definitely pay attention to detail, hire really hard working subs, and know alot about design/build. I honestly will never have anyone else do my business construction work other than them from here on. I love the team they have created. One of the best parts is they look out for you instead of trying to make a buck. And they answer the phone when called and have a response for everything immediately. If you are interested in hiring them...don't question a thing. They are THE BEST!
    over 2 years ago
    Kirk Driskell
    Great service that is backed by years of experience. I have used them for years and never have been disappointed. If you are looking for a professional firm to handle your project then give them a call. Their team will deliver from a small residential project to some of the largest commercial projects. Thanks for always exceeding my expectations and all of my clients that I have referred.
    about 3 years ago
    Show all 8 reviews
