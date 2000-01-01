Your browser is out-of-date.

Prestige Power Washing
Roofing & Gutters in Ballwin
Reviews (27)
    • Prestige Power Washing has been the leading exterior cleaning company in the greater St Louis area since 2000. We're dedicated to exterior cleaning that is safe, effective, and produces excellent results. Your satisfaction is our number one priority.

    We pride ourselves in the quality of our work and our reputation for excellence.  Whether you require exterior house cleaning, roof cleaning, concrete cleaning and sealing, exterior gutter cleaning, window cleaning or commercial services like parking lot cleaning, sidewalk washing or commercial truck cleaning, we are happy to assist you. We are fully licensed, bonded and insured and all of our services are in full compliance with OSHA and EPA regulations to ensure safety and superior efficiency.

    Services
    • Power Washing
    • Pressure Washing
    • Softwash Roof Cleaning
    • Residential Power Washing
    • Commercial Power Washing
    • Concrete Cleaning
    • Window Cleaning
    • Gutter Cleaning
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    • St.louis county
    • Kirkwood
    • West county
    • Ballwin
    • Ellisville
    • Manchester
    • Jefferson county
    • Arnold
    • High Ridge
    • Oakville
    • Eureka
    • Show all 11 service areas
    Address
    1184 Big Bend
    63021 Ballwin
    United States
    +1-3145809274 prestigestl.com

    Reviews

    Tommy Austin
    Fantastic job! Pretty large gutter system on our house and they rocked it. Also very friendly.
    2 months ago
    Ryan Moss
    Service was great and our house was much cleaner than I was expecting. I haven’t seen it that clean since we built it. Will be using them again.
    about 1 month ago
    Robert Herberholt
    Communication from the business was very prompt and detailed. When stormy wet weather arrived the same day as our scheduled work, a text was received multiple times to explain that it could possibly delay or change the date/time. It did. But immediately following, a new scheduled time date was forwarded, all without me having to chase or prompt them. Work was completed on 4/4, quick and detailed. Mykhalo was very attentive and thoroughly explained the process. Completed to my satisfaction!
    2 months ago
    Show all 27 reviews
