Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Nicks Removals
Moving companies in Greater Manchester
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (7)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Nicks Removals company based in Manchester, the number on choice for your transport needs in Manchester. Family run business with over 2 decades of moving experience. We have built a great reputation of professional consistent experienced moving. Managing all types of relocation's for a range of clients. Our house clearance service is very popular for getting houses ready for sale. We are one of the established removal companies in Manchester and enjoy a high rate of return business. In addition to working throughout Manchester we cover the rest of the UK France and Spain.

    Services
    • removals
    • European transport
    • man and van
    • deliveries
    Service areas
    Manchester UK and Greater Manchester
    Address
    Austin CT
    M20 6EP Greater Manchester
    United Kingdom
    +44-7944079878 www.nicksremovals.co.uk
    Legal disclosure

    Nicks Removals staff are very well-organized and polite, they are all fully trained and take pride in their work they will make your house removal experience worry free. Also, for your added peace of mind we carry full Insurance cover.

    Reviews

    CAROL
    This is the 5th move that Nick's Removals have done for us - always spot on time, always professional and always a good price!
    almost 2 years ago
    Ellie Harp
    Perfectly on time very polite helped us out a lot carried all sorts down 10 floored building what a help huge thanks nick😊 u need a removal nicks removals @@
    almost 2 years ago
    Heather Mobbs
    Nick and his team were very sensitive to the needs of the elderly family member that they were helping to move, demonstrating great patience and care. Thanks for all your help. You were great!
    almost 2 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
      Add SEO element