Nicks Removals company based in Manchester, the number on choice for your transport needs in Manchester. Family run business with over 2 decades of moving experience. We have built a great reputation of professional consistent experienced moving. Managing all types of relocation's for a range of clients. Our house clearance service is very popular for getting houses ready for sale. We are one of the established removal companies in Manchester and enjoy a high rate of return business. In addition to working throughout Manchester we cover the rest of the UK France and Spain.