303 Windows
Windows in Denver
    Let The Sun Shine In This Summer

    303 Windows also known as Centennial Home Improvements Inc. is a Denver Window company serving Denver Metro Area by installing Amerimax Vinyl Windows. We have an A+ rating and gold star award from Denver Better Business Bureau yearly. We use Amerimax Windows because we believe it is the only window specifically built for the climate of Colorado.

    Services
    window replacement
    Service areas
    Denver and CO
    Address
    2375 South Downing Street
    80210 Denver
    United States
    +1-3039463697 www.303windows.com

    Reviews

    Joni Solomon
    303 Windows is absolutely awesome. The whole process from beginning to end went seamlessly. A solid 5 stars from me!
    11 months ago
    Nancy Dilatush
    I would highly recommend 303 Windows because of service, price and Jay's vision. When I asked for a quote, it was for 4 bedroom windows, very straight forward. Jay saw the large picture window and sliding glass door in my living room and he made a suggestion. Needless to say, I took his advice and the large picture window looks better than I imagined it could. I'm very happy with the windows, the installation (installer was great) and Jay's vision!
    5 months ago
    Laura Sabados
    We have used (303 Windows) to systematically replace all the windows in our home over the past 10+ years. This past September we scheduled our final installations for the bedrooms. My call was pleasantly greeted by Jay (the owner) who immediately referenced my account. Since it had been 3-4 years from our last installation, Jay personally came out to measure and evaluate a previous window that had failed. Due to the lifetime warranty, It was added it to the order to be replaced at no cost. The estimated time for installation for the bedroom windows was thought to be sometime around Christmas due to the current supply chain shortages. We were surprised when the windows came in earlier and the installation completed BEFORE Christmas! (Earlier than quoted!) Adrian and the entire installation crew were beyond exceptional! They were courteous and professional, efficient and friendly. They worked quickly and cleaned up thoroughly when finished! The windows themselves are far superior than the competition as they do much better in the Colorado fluctuating temperatures from winter cold to the summer heat. If ever I have a window issue in the future or need for a new window, I will ALWAYS call (303)WINDOWS ….and ask for Jay!
    4 months ago
