Dune was born in 1993 with a clear MISSION: to be unique in creating original spaces. Design and innovation have cemented our BRAND to make DUNE a reference in style, valued and recognized internationally.

Fashion and art are our INSPIRATION; CREATIVITY and ILLUSION are the energy that moves us to explore the limit of the possibilities offered by the MATERIALS: ceramic, stone, glass, metal ... These are transformed by DUNE into amazing DECORATIVE SOLUTIONS, tools for architects and interior designers to create unique and exclusive projects.

Tiles, Mosaics and Basins provide a world of possibilities: beautiful mosaics, avant-garde ceramics, incredible volumes, elegant washbasins to decorate both private and public rooms and give them a special and distinctive hallmark. Dune from the beginning has a clear international VISION that allows you to adapt to local demands thanks to a commercial network of 11 branches around the world: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, Spain, France, Mexico, Portugal, UK, USA Florida and California USA and more than 8000 customers.