DUNE CERAMICA
Flooring in Castellón
    Dune was born in 1993 with a clear MISSION: to be unique in creating original spaces. Design and innovation have cemented our BRAND to make DUNE a reference in style, valued and recognized internationally.

    Fashion and art are our INSPIRATION; CREATIVITY and ILLUSION are the energy that moves us to explore the limit of the possibilities offered by the MATERIALS: ceramic, stone, glass, metal ... These are transformed by DUNE into amazing DECORATIVE SOLUTIONS, tools for architects and interior designers to create unique and exclusive projects. 

    Tiles, Mosaics and Basins provide a world of possibilities: beautiful mosaics, avant-garde ceramics, incredible volumes, elegant washbasins to decorate both private and public rooms and give them a special and distinctive hallmark. Dune from the beginning has a clear international VISION that allows you to adapt to local demands thanks to a commercial network of 11 branches around the world: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, Spain, France, Mexico, Portugal, UK, USA Florida and California USA and more than 8000 customers.

    Service areas
    • Spain
    • USA
    • UK
    • AUSTRALIA
    • ARGENTINA
    • BRAZIL
    • PORTUGAL
    • MEXICO
    • FRANCE
    • CHINA
    • Show all 10 service areas
    Address
    Calle Partida Rachina s/n
    12130 Castellón
    Spain
    +34-964657400 dune.es

    Reviews

    Paco Villanueva (Villanuevadz)
    Very nice collections
    5 months ago
    Dhaval zulasana
    Need digital glazed vitrified tiles Manufacturer of ceramic porcelain tiles Whatsapp me - +919106661058
    2 months ago
    monica gangemi
    It is a very complete store, I love it !!
    6 months ago
