Walker is a licensed REALTOR® with a Doctor of Jurisprudence, RCS-D Designation, Rule 31 Family Mediation training and twenty years of experience in luxury custom home construction.

Walker brings an extremely unique skill set and level of knowledge to your real estate experience. The purchase or sale of a home is unparalleled in legal complexities. Set your mind at ease knowing that your REALTOR® has a law degree and a background in construction. “I’m a native Tennessean, a University of Tennessee alumni and proud to call East Tennessee home. My true passion has always been in homes and what makes each home unique. No home is the same. What makes one different from all the rest is the human element. There is a certain degree of magic when a person finds that unique house that becomes their home. For me, there is no greater satisfaction than being a part of that experience. Allow me to share my passion for homes and East Tennessee with you.” –Walker Mock, JD