Marzia Design
Architects in Perth
    • Madora Bay two storeys house, Marzia Design Marzia Design Passive house Bricks Beige
    Madora Bay two storeys house
    Wembley units, Marzia Design Marzia Design Modern Houses White
    Wembley units

    We specialising in helping our clients through every aspects of their
    needs and projects including:

    - Residential (single storey, double storey and units development).

    - Multiple Dwellings.

    - Extension & Renovation

    - Patio & Alfresco.

    - Garage, workshop & Carport.

    - Granny flats.

    - Interior Design (Kitchen, Bathroom).

    - Screen walls, Retaining walls

    - Shop Design

    - Retrospective Design.

    - Design.

    - Site measuring.

    - Site inspection

    - Client and local authority liaison.

    - Documentation for approval & tenders

    - Planning & Building Approval (Planning application and Building Permit)

    - Engineer details.

    - New materials solution and structure.

    - Pre start consultation, selections for new houses (MATERIALS AND COLOURS).

    - Personalised colour and furniture consultation.

    - Tenders

    - Client and local authority liaison.

    - Real estate staging.

    - Survey & subdivision.

    - Energy Efficiency report.

    Services
    Residential and Commercial Design
    Service areas
    Australia Perth
    Address
    6000 Perth
    Australia
    +61-415436012 marziadesign.com
