Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
C2D-Concept2Designs
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bengaluru
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (17)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • C2D is an interior design company in Bangalore. As the name suggests, Concept2Designs specializes in transforming your ideas and concepts to beautiful interior spaces. We believe that a well designed interior space reflects your personality, your views on life and creativity.

    We are into commercial and residential turnkey interior design services. Our clients are our top priority, and hence, we ensure to not just meet their expectations but surpass it at every level. We are a group of young entrepreneurs who love challenges and are confident enough to meet them. Our mission is to create unique and life-changing concepts and designs reflective of the clients’ desire, ideas and lifestyle. Aided by our expertise in Architecture and Interior Designing, we bring your space its own uniqueness, just like YOU. With passion and customer’s delight being of paramount importance, we offer our clients services that are unparalleled. A great design concept comes from great inspiration. At Concept2Designs, we transform your concepts in to reality! Let’s join hands together and work towards this!

    Services
    Residential Turnkey Services and Commercial Turnkey Services
    Service areas
    BENGALURU
    Address
    No.1685, 2nd floor, 27th Main Road, HSR Layout, Sector-2
    560102 Bengaluru
    India
    +91-97419622993 concept2designs.in

    Reviews

    subarmani suba
    my brother in law had given the project to this company, quality is worst and doors are getting bend before installing. executive team is worst. Instead of giving the project to C2D we can ask the carpenter to do it onsite and get the work done. Don't select this company for your interiors. Please don't lose it like me.
    7 months ago
    Punyasloka Mohanty
    We decided to go with C2D based on the positive reviews in social forums and are more than happy with our choice. We would definitely recommend C2D for their professionalism, punctuality, ownership and great finishing. Thanks C2D team for a great collaboration and awesome execution.
    8 months ago
    Nooha Mohm'd
    the commitment is commendable. we are privileged to hire their services for office interior and as expected, they have done their best and handed over the office in timely manner. I strongly recommend their service
    10 months ago
    Show all 17 reviews
      Add SEO element