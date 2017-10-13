Your browser is out-of-date.

V-Serve Design &amp; PMC
Interior Designers & Decorators in Delhi
    V Serve is totally a CLIENT-DRIVEN Company and believes in providing end-to-end real Design, project management & turnkey services of highest quality especially in NCR region and gradually gaining foothold on PAN India basis also. We have extensive experience in large and small scale projects that have required an exploration of ideas. Every client receives individual attention from a project director supported by professional and technical staff in a specifically selected team. We also guide our clients through the maze of regulatory issues, budget concerns, structural requirements, material profusion and functional needs, ultimately helping them arrive  at a place of ease and clarity.

    Services
    • Project Management & Construction Supervision
    • Architectural & Interior Designing
    • Design & Build
    • Value Engineering
    Service areas
    Delhi/NCR, Pune, and North India
    Address
    C-107, Phase-1, Industrial Area, Nariana
    110028 Delhi
    India
    +91-9871971485 www.vserveinfra.com
