Nivelo Construction is one of the leading roofing contractors in Orange New Jersey and all over of Essex, Unión, Middlesex, Counties of New Jersey, and our reputation is based on our quality custom work, with competitive prices and dedication to exceed expectations client. We offer a wide variety of services, including ventilation systems for all types of pitched and flat roofs, shingles, rubber, vinyl siding, skylight, gutter, Chimney, windows and doors, and all types interior and exterior repairs and much more .. ... Nivelo Construction LLC protects your property with 2 million Comprehensive Liability Insurance and full operations and insurance products. All of our employees are covered by workers compensation.
- Service areas
- Essex
- Union
- Middlesex
- Morris
- Passaic Counties
- orange
- Company awards
- https://www.houzz.com/badges/user/njroofing#houzzBadges
- Address
-
148 summer st
07050 Orange
United States
+1-7325097184 www.njroofingspecialists.com
We are roofing contractors in Orange NJ. offer roofing, siding, skylight, chimney repair, replace and installation service. Don't hesitate to contact us, even if you need on residential and commercial roofs, plus we offer in the communities of Orange, West Orange, South Orange, East Orange, Livingston, Bloomfield, Verona and surrounding areas of New Jersey . Vic has been the person who has worked in the roofing work for more than 10 years to deliver projects of high quality roof to every customer. Because we believe that a good job should create another roof across the network of satisfied customers in the past. and based on customer referrals and satisfaction.