Nivelo Construction LLC
Roofers in Orange
Reviews (1)
Services

  • Roofing
  • Siding
  • Skylight
  • Chimney
  • Gutters
  • Soffit
  • Fascia
    Nivelo Construction is one of the leading roofing contractors in  Orange New Jersey and all over of Essex, Unión, Middlesex, Counties of New Jersey, and our reputation is based on our quality custom work, with competitive prices and dedication to exceed expectations client. We offer a wide variety of services, including ventilation systems for all types of pitched and flat roofs, shingles, rubber, vinyl siding, skylight, gutter, Chimney, windows and doors, and all types interior and exterior repairs and much more .. ... Nivelo Construction LLC protects your property with 2 million Comprehensive Liability Insurance and full operations and insurance products. All of our employees are covered by workers compensation. 

    CONTACT US TODAY FOR A FREE ESTIMATE!!

    Service areas
    • Essex
    • Union
    • Middlesex
    • Morris
    • Passaic Counties
    • orange
    Address
    148 summer st
    07050 Orange
    United States
    +1-7325097184 www.njroofingspecialists.com

    Chun Tam
    Have lower level roof replaced and another repair of a leak at the higher level. Great workmanship and good price as well. They don't take short cut and do the work the right way. They also take care the job site cleanup afterward and staff is excellent. Strongly recommend.
    almost 2 years ago
