Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Glowing Gold Tanning Spa
Other Businesses in Hialeah
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (9)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Glowing Gold Tanning Spa located in Hialeah specializes in tanning and spa services while exceeded customer satisfaction. Our Ergoline UV Tanning beds can help you experience the look of a natural tan with a beauty of a rich glowing skin year round. Spray Tanning is also available for all skin types even those that freckle, burn or resist tanning. Offering Norvell's sunless tanning solutions which are the best products available, truly delivers golden brown tans absolutely 100% free of UV rays and is more consistent than the sunless tanning creams. Your beautiful look will last for seven days or longer. Glowing Gold also carries the best tanning lotions from accelerators to bronzers and even after-tan moisturizers.

    Store Open Time :- Mon. - Fri. - 10:00 - 22:00, Sat. - 10:00 - 20:00, Sun. - 12:00 - 20:00

    Services
    • Spa Services Miami
    • Miami Glow
    • Best Spray Tan Miami
    • Eyelashes Miami
    • Botox Miami
    Service areas
    Miami, Florida, and Hialeah
    Address
    734 WEST 49TH STREET
    33012 Hialeah
    United States
    +1-3058264653 www.glowinggold.com

    Reviews

    H Cab
    So just 5 days ago, when I tried to make an appointment and the gentleman to whom I spoke to was going to book it there was a conflict with my schedule, so I told him I would call back once I rearranged things. So I called today to make an appointment and a lady picked up the phone and asked me if I had been there before which I told her no, then she proceeded to ask me how did I hear about them and I told them through groupon, and immediately after she proceeded to say that they are not taking new clients. But before I told you about groupon it seemed like I was going to have my appointment booked.l I don't know what business can afford to say they are not taking new clients (especially one that was closed for months due to the pandemic). Completely unprofessional- and if you didn't want clients from groupon, you should have never advertised there. Just pathetic. For that alone, I will not recommend anyone to this business. Clearly they do not need any new business anyways since they are not accepting any new clients.
    9 months ago
    Kamissa Georges
    My experience today was HORRIBLE, my “nail tech” seemed like this was her first go around. I had to keep showing and telling her what needed to be done. To make matters worse; she didn’t even clean the bottom of my feet. She claims some customers don’t like it. I’m not those customers, to my knowledge that’s part of the pedicure process. THEY SUCK and should be shut down!!! Waste of my gas and time! RIDICULOUS!!! Wish I could give NO STARS!
    almost 4 years ago
    eric jimenez
    Great experience, very tentative staff.
    12 months ago
    Show all 9 reviews
      Add SEO element