Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Joshua McAlees | Capital Construction &amp; Design
Home Builders in North Palm Beach
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Residential vs Commercial by Joshua McAlees, Joshua McAlees | Capital Construction & Design Joshua McAlees | Capital Construction & Design
    Residential vs Commercial by Joshua McAlees
    Capital Construction & Development, Inc., Joshua McAlees | Capital Construction & Design Joshua McAlees | Capital Construction & Design
    Capital Construction & Development, Inc.

    Joshua McAlees is a general contractor and real estate professional. After graduating from Northwood University, he began working for Nicklaus Design. One of the biggest projects he was part of during his time with Nicklaus was West Palm Beach's Trump International Golf Club. In 2003, Josh earned his licenses in General Contracting and Real Estate. The following year, he decided to work for himself and thus came the birth of Capital Construction & Design. The company began as a commercial construction company but after the stock market crash of 2009, the company focuses on high-end residential construction. 

    Services
    • General Contracting
    • Real Estate Development
    • Florida Real Estate
    Service areas
    North Palm Beach
    Address
    33408 North Palm Beach
    United States
    JoshuaMcAlees.co
      Add SEO element