Joshua McAlees is a general contractor and real estate professional. After graduating from Northwood University, he began working for Nicklaus Design. One of the biggest projects he was part of during his time with Nicklaus was West Palm Beach's Trump International Golf Club. In 2003, Josh earned his licenses in General Contracting and Real Estate. The following year, he decided to work for himself and thus came the birth of Capital Construction & Design. The company began as a commercial construction company but after the stock market crash of 2009, the company focuses on high-end residential construction.