Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Oakwood Ventures by Jones Pharr
Real Estate Agents in Charlotte
Overview 5Projects (5) 21Ideabooks (21)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • 952 Ashburton Rd – 0.32 Acres, Oakwood Ventures by Jones Pharr Oakwood Ventures by Jones Pharr
    952 Ashburton Rd – 0.32 Acres, Oakwood Ventures by Jones Pharr Oakwood Ventures by Jones Pharr
    952 Ashburton Rd – 0.32 Acres, Oakwood Ventures by Jones Pharr Oakwood Ventures by Jones Pharr
    +1
    952 Ashburton Rd – 0.32 Acres
    457 Deke Ct. – 0.42 Acres, Oakwood Ventures by Jones Pharr Oakwood Ventures by Jones Pharr
    457 Deke Ct. – 0.42 Acres, Oakwood Ventures by Jones Pharr Oakwood Ventures by Jones Pharr
    457 Deke Ct. – 0.42 Acres, Oakwood Ventures by Jones Pharr Oakwood Ventures by Jones Pharr
    +1
    457 Deke Ct. – 0.42 Acres
    966 Ashburton Rd – 0.27 Acres, Oakwood Ventures by Jones Pharr Oakwood Ventures by Jones Pharr
    966 Ashburton Rd – 0.27 Acres, Oakwood Ventures by Jones Pharr Oakwood Ventures by Jones Pharr
    966 Ashburton Rd – 0.27 Acres, Oakwood Ventures by Jones Pharr Oakwood Ventures by Jones Pharr
    +1
    966 Ashburton Rd – 0.27 Acres
    592 Ashbury Drive – 0.36 Acres, Oakwood Ventures by Jones Pharr Oakwood Ventures by Jones Pharr Classic style garden
    592 Ashbury Drive – 0.36 Acres, Oakwood Ventures by Jones Pharr Oakwood Ventures by Jones Pharr Classic style garden
    592 Ashbury Drive – 0.36 Acres, Oakwood Ventures by Jones Pharr Oakwood Ventures by Jones Pharr Classic style garden
    +3
    592 Ashbury Drive – 0.36 Acres
    584 Hearthside Drive – 0.4 Acres, Oakwood Ventures by Jones Pharr Oakwood Ventures by Jones Pharr Minimalist style garden
    584 Hearthside Drive – 0.4 Acres, Oakwood Ventures by Jones Pharr Oakwood Ventures by Jones Pharr Minimalist style garden
    584 Hearthside Drive – 0.4 Acres, Oakwood Ventures by Jones Pharr Oakwood Ventures by Jones Pharr Minimalist style garden
    +4
    584 Hearthside Drive – 0.4 Acres

    Jones Pharr is a manager of Oakwood Ventures, focused on real estate investments in office, multifamily, residential properties and undeveloped land.  He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and graduated with the highest distinction with a bachelor of science degree in business administration. He completed his master’s degree in business administration at the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.

    Services
    • Real Estate Investments
    • Multifamily
    • Residential Properties
    • Undeveloped Land
    Service areas
    Charlotte, NC and Wilmington, and NC
    Address
    28203 Charlotte
    United States
    oakwoodventures.com
      Add SEO element