Since 1982, OCIP has rapidly grown to become the recognized leader in the Plastic Distribution and Fabrication Industry. Specializing in turnkey solutions, we design, engineer and manufacture a wide variety of quality components, with different applications, for a large industrial demographic.With a strong emphasis on quality customer relationships and superior products and services, we are able to complete any conceivable project, efficiently and cost effectively, under one roof, at our 80,000+ square foot Anaheim headquarters.