Orange County Industrial Plastics
Reviews (9)
    • Since 1982, OCIP has rapidly grown to become the recognized leader in the Plastic Distribution and Fabrication Industry. Specializing in turnkey solutions, we design, engineer and manufacture a wide variety of quality components, with different applications, for a large industrial demographic.With a strong emphasis on quality customer relationships and superior products and services, we are able to complete any conceivable project, efficiently and cost effectively, under one roof, at our 80,000+ square foot Anaheim headquarters.

    Services
    Plastic Distribution and Fabrication
    Service areas
    United States and Anaheim
    Address
    4811 E. La Palma Ave
    92807 Anaheim
    United States
    +1-7146329450 www.ocip.com
    Legal disclosure

    Plastic sheet distributor, custom plastic fabrication, POP displays & plastic display manufacturer.

    Reviews

    Quang Huynh Wong
    Taylor the Man I talked to and got my Windows fixed. Thank You !!
    2 months ago
    Pet Supply Warehouse
    We had a great experience with OCIP. Taylor helped us get a couple custom-cut pieces for our business’ register counters. Everything fit well, the turnaround was quick and our countertops looks great now!
    9 months ago
    David Coloma
    I first hesitated to ask for a quote because the website mentioned "business to business" and I I only had small job. However I asked for a quote for a 1/4" clear acrylic 24" x 48" sheet cut into 2" strips. David Pfeil called and asked exactly if I wanted 2" nominal strips. I said 2" wide by 24" and that I intended to cut it down to 11" length. He mentioned that based on his experience that I let them do the cutting instead of me trying to do it. He said that they can cut the number of pieces I needed and the exact size. I ordered 24 pieces 2" x 11". I picked up by order after 1 1/2 days. great customer service from David Pfiel.
    9 months ago
    Show all 9 reviews
