Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
ROX Heating And Air
Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning Contractors in Littleton, CO, USA
Overview 10Projects (10) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (19)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Furnace Repair Centennial CO
    Furnace Repair Castle Rock CO
    Air Conditioning Repair Littleton CO
    Air Conditioning Service Parker CO
    Heating and Air Conditioning Lakewood CO
    Highlands Ranch CO HVAC
    Show all 10 projects

    Residential and Commercial HVAC company specializing in high efficiency furnace and air conditioning, water heaters, tankless water heaters, boilers, rooftop units, humidifiers, water filtration, mini splits, ductwork, and other HVAC Services.

    Business Hours: 24Hrs 365Days

    Services
    Air Conditioner Repair Furnace Repair New Air Conditioner New Furnace New Water Heater Tankless Water Heater Boiler Humidifier
    Service areas
    Colorado, Littleton, and Littleton, CO, USA
    Address
    9635 US HWY 85 N, #25
    80125 Littleton, CO, USA
    United States
    +1-7204680689 www.roxheating.com

    Reviews

    P B
    As always Jason and Team at Rox Heating & Air have knocked it out of the park. They're super knowledgeable, timely, cost-effective and easy to work with. I would go nowhere else!
    over 1 year ago
    Brian Roach
    Have had challenges with previous vendors and this is my first time with Rox. So I will qualify my review by saying I will be more willing to recommend after several experiences with them over time. That being said, super quick and responsive to set up an appointment. Garrison then showed up in a snow storm and went about his work efficiently and easily and had the thermostat up and running quickly. As a customer, you are always waiting for the other shoe to drop. Garrison was great. I know it is hard for companies to find and retain good people now - he was solid.
    4 months ago
    Ken H
    I was able to get a same day appointment with cold weather coming the next day to get my furnace working again. Garrison was prompt and diagnosed the problem quickly. It was a quick fix, but he took the time to check to make sure the furnace was in good operating condition. He also took the time to explain to me what he was doing. The price was very reasonable. I would absolutely recommend Rox Heating and Air and will also have them on my quick dial for service.
    4 months ago
    Show all 19 reviews
      Add SEO element