Royal Crown Aluminum
Roofing & Gutters in Vaughan
    Royal Crown Aluminum is a premier roofing company in Ontario,which specializes in the installation, repair and maintenance of eavestroughs, eavestrough cleaning and maintenance, siding, soffit and fascia. Founded in 1990, we take every project in our hand with the utmost sincerity and finish it off with the help of the best material and installations that depict nothing but high technical standards and quality.

    Services
    Eavestrough Installation & Repairs
    Service areas
    Toronto
    Address
    101 Planchet Road, Unit 2
    L4K 2C5 Vaughan
    Canada
    +1-9055329964 royalcrownaluminum.ca
    The Biggest Eavestroughing Company in GTA

    Reviews

    Jimi Papadopoulos
    Worst customer service ever, actually there is no service. I would never recommend this company to anybody. Save your money and go elsewhere unless you like getting screwed.
    over 4 years ago
    Kevin Weitzman
    -Install of soffit and fascia done with incorrect hardware, leading to siding falling off twice in first year after install -Required many calls and emails to get any action despite fascia hanging off the side of the roof 20+ feet up (see photo) -Didn't honour warranty - insisted on payment for repair -Didn't show up to first scheduled repair at all -Showed up to second scheduled repair without long enough ladder, even though they were fully aware of the high roof (they did the initial install, they had seen pictures and the height was discussed over the phone) -I emailed to complain after wasting those two mornings off work for failed repair attempts. They were apparently offended and responded to tell me that, after seeing the issue, they couldn't do the repair and simply never responded to another call or email. -I filed a complaint at the Better Business Bureau, they didn't respond to them either -Had to pay $900 to another company (Blackstar Aluminum - did great job) to do the repair and they had to change the screws holding the siding in place because the original ones weren't large enough to properly secure it. They weren't at all surprised that it fell off. So to summarize... 1) poor initial install, 2) didn't honour warranty, 3) terrible customer service. Take your business to someone who cares about customers!
    over 4 years ago
    Paulina Hernandez
    Got this company to do work for me, it broke apart in less than 5 days, there was additional damage done to my property from their “work”, called to get them to come back and repair and have ghosted me! Would give no stars if I could, shame on you royal crown aluminum for taking people’s hard earned money and giving them below minimum work!!!!!!
    over 4 years ago
