Neale Castelino was born & raised in Mumbai, India. After a 4-year stint as a copywriter in the advertising world, he decided to chase his dream. He cut his teeth assisting leading photographers specializing in still-life, liquid, hotel, interior & fashion.

Fascination with spaces nudged his interest toward Interior and Architecture Photography. He loves everything design and still gets a buzz shooting spaces. He strives to push the envelope of creativity even before he picks up his camera. To quote him, "The image is first formed in the realm of the mind". He continues to create compelling images with his aesthetic intuition, creative vision and conceptualization.

Neale's approach to photography is simple: #letscreateart.