Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
neale castelino Photography
Photographers in Mumbai
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Sample Flat, neale castelino Photography neale castelino Photography Modern Living Room
    Sample Flat, neale castelino Photography neale castelino Photography Modern Living Room
    Sample Flat, neale castelino Photography neale castelino Photography Modern Dining Room
    +7
    Sample Flat
    #letscreateart, neale castelino Photography neale castelino Photography Living room
    #letscreateart, neale castelino Photography neale castelino Photography Eclectic style bedroom
    #letscreateart, neale castelino Photography neale castelino Photography Eclectic style bedroom
    +13
    #letscreateart
    JUHU RESIDENCE, neale castelino Photography neale castelino Photography Modern Living Room
    JUHU RESIDENCE, neale castelino Photography neale castelino Photography Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
    JUHU RESIDENCE, neale castelino Photography neale castelino Photography Modern Living Room
    +6
    JUHU RESIDENCE

    Neale Castelino was born & raised in Mumbai, India. After a 4-year stint as a copywriter in the advertising world, he decided to chase his dream. He cut his teeth assisting leading photographers specializing in still-life, liquid, hotel, interior & fashion.

    Fascination with spaces nudged his interest toward Interior and Architecture Photography. He loves everything design and still gets a buzz shooting spaces. He strives to push the envelope of creativity even before he picks up his camera. To quote him, "The image is first formed in the realm of the mind". He continues to create compelling images with his aesthetic intuition, creative vision and conceptualization.

    Neale's approach to photography is simple: #letscreateart.

    Service areas
    Mumbai
    Company awards
    2018 Customer Service Award—Houzz.com
    Address
    Mumbai
    400703 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9920911233 www.nealecastelino.wixsite.com/photography
    Legal disclosure

    nealecastelino@gmail.com

    Cell : +91 9920911233

      Add SEO element