North Colorado Spine &amp; Orthopaedics
    • We focus our medical practice on the treatment of all complex spine problems affecting the cervical, thoracic, and lumbar regions in adult and pediatric patients. Dr. Dhupar is known for his extensive experience and training in complex spinal reconstruction, revision, and scoliosis surgery. His practice reflects an expertise in the treatment of complex adult spine problems where deformity exists or revision surgery is necessary.

    Health/Orthopaedics
    Colorado, Nebraska, and Greeley
    6200 West 9th Street
    80634 Greeley
    United States
    +1-9703535959 northcoloradospine.com
    Call: 970-353-5959

    Jodi Long
    Dr Dhupar and staff are amazing!! Dr Dhupar has done several surgeries on my husband & I. We could not be happier with the experience. Dr Dhupar always extremely professional, knowledgeable & very responsive. Office staff very caring & helpful.
    9 months ago
    Gary Gilliland
    My wife, Char, recently had a spine lumbar and thoracic surgery with Dr Dhupar. This was a surgery that had multiple additional complications due to her medical condition. Dr Dhupar was clear in all matters involved in order to perform an excellent surgery with a favorable outcome. He spent the necessary time researching her case. He is very sensitive to and caring about his patients pain and had done everything possible to give her as much relief as possible. He is a kind and patient centered physician. One feels like his only patient at a time. He makes himself available for emergencies and concerns.the staff is equally personable and caring. We will refer him to anyone with spine or back concerns
    about 1 year ago
    Kelli Binkley
    Dr. Duhpar is a wonderful Dr. I had a L4 L5 back surgery 4 months ago I am healing well and I'm completely pain free. I was in awful pain before the surgery and my everyday activities very limited. I feel like i have gotten my life back . I'm very thankful that i choose Dr. Dupar. Best decision of my life!
    about 2 years ago
