Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
KC&#39;s 23 1/2 Hour Plumbing Inc.
Plumbers in Palm Springs
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • Plumbing
New project
  • Go Premium

    • At KC’s 23 1/2 Hour Plumbing, we value our customer’s loyalty and work to build relationships with our family-based values and professional and efficient work ethic. We apply our 100% guarantee to all our work and our friendly and knowledgeable team is continuously working on the latest training.

    Service areas
    • Palm Springs
    • Palm Desert
    • Indian Wells
    • Rancho Mirage
    • Indio
    • La Quinta
    Address
    Kyle Russum Street, 702 Eugene RD.
    92264 Palm Springs
    United States
    +1-7603278718 kcs23.com
    Legal disclosure

    Call (760) 327-8718

      Add SEO element