Elettrico Lighting LLC
Lighting in Dubai
Reviews (13)
    Vintage Lighting design, Elettrico Lighting LLC Elettrico Lighting LLC KitchenLighting Copper/Bronze/Brass Yellow
    Vintage Lighting design
    Residential Outdoor Landscape lighting design, Elettrico Lighting LLC Elettrico Lighting LLC Garden Shed Wood Yellow
    Residential Outdoor Landscape lighting design, Elettrico Lighting LLC Elettrico Lighting LLC Garden Lighting Metal White
    Residential Outdoor Landscape lighting design

    Elettrico Lighting is an lighting company in Dubai. We have a lighting showroom, where you can choose more than 3000 lighting fixures for a house, an office, a shop, as well as for outdoor: facade lighting, landscape, swimming pool fiber optic lighting. We do lighting designs and installation in Dubai and other cities of the UAE.

    Services
    lighting fixture and lighting design
    Service areas
    • Dubai
    • Sharjah
    • Abu Dhabi
    • Ajman
    Address
    26th Street, Al Qouz Industrial Area 4, Dubai, UAE
    123641 Dubai
    United Arab Emirates
    +971-42211333 www.elettricolighting.com

    Reviews

    Steve Critchley
    Website is not up to date so went today to purchase after a 25 minute drive only to be told they are out of stock (6 pieces available according to the site) a staff merchant then ran through the shop screaming at another customer and chased him out. AVOID!!!!
    6 months ago
    Diya
    Nice lightning shop
    10 months ago
    yossre sayed
    If you need a track lighting system,then only Elettrico
    10 months ago
