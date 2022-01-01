Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Fatimarugs
Furniture & Accessories in Jersey City
Overview 3Projects (3) 3Ideabooks (3)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Large Handmade Mosaic Fountain for garden and indoor decoration, Custom fountain with custom handmade wall brass spout for water, Fatimarugs Fatimarugs Interior landscaping
    Large Handmade Mosaic Fountain for garden and indoor decoration, Custom fountain with custom handmade wall brass spout for water, Fatimarugs Fatimarugs Interior landscaping
    Large Handmade Mosaic Fountain for garden and indoor decoration, Custom fountain with custom handmade wall brass spout for water, Fatimarugs Fatimarugs Interior landscaping Ceramic Blue
    +3
    Large Handmade Mosaic Fountain for garden and indoor decoration, Custom fountain with custom handmade wall brass spout for water
    Moroccan tile table, Fatimarugs Fatimarugs Living roomSide tables & trays
    Moroccan tile table, Fatimarugs Fatimarugs Living roomSide tables & trays
    Moroccan tile table, Fatimarugs Fatimarugs Living roomSide tables & trays
    +2
    Moroccan tile table
    Moroccan rugs, Fatimarugs Fatimarugs Living roomStorage
    Moroccan rugs, Fatimarugs Fatimarugs Living roomStorage
    Moroccan rugs, Fatimarugs Fatimarugs Living roomStorage
    +2
    Moroccan rugs

    Fatima Rugs is a community of talented artisans in Morocco.

    Our mission is to make our customers satisfied by offering them unique pieces of handmade rugs.

    we pride ourselves to be the best to make high quality and fine Moroccan rugs for luxury living.

    Our story began very small when a young man who used to live in the United States came back to his original village in the high Atlas Mountains in Morocco in the region of Marrakesh and decided to give back to his community and decided to bring together the master weavers of the village with the aid of Fatima to start our online business and make our heritage an international story that we can tell and share through our rugs.

    Services
    Furnitures and rugs
    Service areas
    Worldwide and Jersey City
    Address
    514 C Y M
    07307 Jersey City
    United States
    +212-622679984 www.etsy.com/shop/FatimaRugs

    Reviews

    BOHOZOO BOHOZOO
    I've purchased custom rugs from Fatimarugs several times. They are a joy to work with--super professional and attentive to client needs. And they've come through every time with the perfect rug. This purchase was no exception. They nailed it again! You can't go wrong with these guys. Thanks, Fatimarugs!
    16 days ago
    Project date: May 2022
    Edit
      Add SEO element