At Safe Self Storage we offer the lowest self storage rates in the Calgary self storage business. Starting as low as $10 per month you can have that extra space you need to store a few things, or roomfuls of things. Regardless of if you need the space for a couple of months or for an indefinite time, Safe Self Storage has the Calgary self storage units to meet your needs.
- Services
- Self Storage Calgary
- Calgary Self Storage
- Calgary Storage
- Storage Calgary
- Heated Storage Calgary
- Service areas
- CALGARY
- Address
-
4203 17 A Street SE
T2G 3X1 Calgary
Canada
+1-4035087787 www.safeselfstoragecalgary.ca