Safe Self Storage Inc.
Other Businesses in Calgary
Reviews (8)
    • At Safe Self Storage we offer the lowest self storage rates in the Calgary self storage business.  Starting as low as $10 per month you can have that extra space you need to store a few things, or roomfuls of things. Regardless of if you need the space for a couple of months or for an indefinite time, Safe Self Storage has the Calgary self storage units to meet your needs.

    Services
    • Self Storage Calgary
    • Calgary Self Storage
    • Calgary Storage
    • Storage Calgary
    • Heated Storage Calgary
    Service areas
    CALGARY
    Address
    4203 17 A Street SE
    T2G 3X1 Calgary
    Canada
    +1-4035087787 www.safeselfstoragecalgary.ca

    Reviews

    Anthony Edwards
    Have what I need for my needs
    10 months ago
    Mariana Seoane
    Great service and great staff
    about 1 year ago
    None molson
    They have Great service and a helpful staff 👍
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 8 reviews
