Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Integrity Landscaping and Concrete
Landscape Designers in Roseville
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (6)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Integrity Concrete and Landscaping provides all types of landscaping and concrete services, including stamped concrete, water features and consultation in Dorado Hills, Granite Bay, Roseville, Loomis and CA at an affordable price.

    Services
    • Loomis Concrete Driveways
    • Roseville Concrete Service
    • Roseville Concrete Driveways
    • Loomis Concrete Driveway
    • Loomis Concrete Services
    • Granite Bay CA Concrete Services
    • Loomis Green Landscaping
    Service areas
    Roseville
    Address
    1811 Flint Street
    95747 Roseville
    United States
    +1-9167619743 integritylandscaping.com

    Reviews

    David Peabody
    Few things will improve the value of your home as much as a new driveway . Ron and his crew created "A WORK OF ART" in concrete at my house . I worked in concrete construction for over 20 years . I would recommend Integrity landscaping and Concrete to anyone in need of concrete "art work" ! I walk with two canes . So the concrete is not only beautiful . It's also a matter of safety for me ..! The install , grade , edges and seams are "flawless" around my house ! Thank you Ron and Crew for the "working art work" that will last forever !
    8 months ago
    Vicki Murphy
    Integrity Landscaping and Concrete did our whole back patio area last summer. They came in for the quote and drew everything out that we asked. We thought the quoted price was fair after calling around. They did an amazing job! I had a barbeque put in plus a stone oven. And of course we landscaped and put in pavers for tables and everything also. Really great job. They’ve obviously been doing this a while. Almost a year later it looks as good as new!
    over 3 years ago
    Jack Dixon
    We had pleasure of working with Ron and his team on our backyard. Ron is very knowledgeable and knew exactly what should be done. His team were very professional and was always on time each morning. Overall, we had a great experience, our backyard looks great and would highly recommend Ron and his team at Integrity Landscaping and Concrete.
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
      Add SEO element