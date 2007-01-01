Your browser is out-of-date.

ozone interior
Designers in Mumbai
Projects

    Residence

    OZONE INTERIOR is a reputed Mumbai based turnkey interior design practice known as a leading name in the field of interior and architectural design in India. Founded the in 2007, the firm not only acts as a Design Consultant, it also provides complete Turnkey Design Solutions.Our goal is to achieve the highest level of design with a “turn-key” approach through their services offered. Our designers successfully participate in projects from the initial stage of concepts,planning furniture and decorative material selections, construction document production, budgeting, city submittals, project coordination – always with precision, professionalism, attention to detail, exceptional customer service and expert project management skills.We have wide range of Unique Ideas that suit every taste & every budget.We empathizes our clients with our expertise, efforts & well equipped team of Electricians, Plumbers, Carpenters, Masons, Painters, Upholsters, Site Supervisors etc. Subsequently Client’s time is saved that leads to lots of business Savings to our clients with mutual benefits.We maintain quality control of our clients’ projects from start to end.

    Service areas
    mumbai
    Address
    jagruti nagar,ghatkopar west
    400084 Mumbai
    India
    +91-8898607159 www.ozone-interior.com
