Ernesto Garcia Interior Design, LLC
Interior Designers & Decorators in Phoenix
Reviews (6)
    • Ernesto Garcia Interior Design, LLC is an award winning designer who specializes in high end residential design and furnishings. Ernesto’s extensive knowledge of style and his exquisitely refined taste allow him to create uniquely beautiful spaces, whether they are traditional, contemporary or transitional in genre.

    • Interior Designer Scottsdale AZ
    • Interior Designer Phoenix
    • Interior Designers Phoenix
    • Modern Furniture Phoenix
    • Interior Design Scottsdale
    • Living Spaces Scottsdale
    • Interior Decorator Phoenix
    • Contemporary Furniture Phoenix
    Service areas
    Phoenix and Arizona
    Address
    20625 N 29th Place, Suite #1
    85050 Phoenix
    United States
    +1-6028672244 ernestogarciadesign.com

    Reviews

    Charles
    Ernesto is a smooth talker and doesn't listen to a word you say. He does not listen to what the client actually wants. Besides not listening to anything my wife and I said, after a month all he had to show for his work were some silly doodling on paper. He charged a 5K retainer, and did absolutely NOTHING. After we made suggestions, he would shoot them down and then later bring them up as his own ideas. He kept telling us that a beam needed to be installed, and later my contractor looked at the columns and said they were fine to remove (just to prove he has no idea what he is talking about). After a month of having NOTHING to even prove he has been working, he now wants to charge us even more money for doing nothing. In a month...no estimates, no work has been done. All he wants to do is milk as much money out of you as possible. I regret ever hiring him, because he is totally unprofessional and also refuses to give us our house keys back. I will most likely end up taking him to court to recover my money he wasted
    9 months ago
    Leslie Kanda
    I hired Ernesto Garcia and his team to furnish and decorate my family room, dining room and entryway. When I saw the finished product, I could not believe the incredible transformation! On our first meeting Ernesto quickly grasped and understood my needs for the spaces and my design style. He created a polished and contemporary yet comfortable, livable space. His exquisite taste and attention to detail are like no other designer! The other characteristics that make him unique are his versatility and architectural background. From interiors to exteriors, small projects to major constructions, Ernesto possesses the skills to handle any design project! His custom built furnishings are of high quality. His design team (Betsey and Lauren) were professional, helpful, conscientious and easy to work with. They truly care about their clients!
    over 5 years ago
    Lauran Edelman
    I was so impressed with Ernesto from the first meeting we had due to his broad background and the tremendous knowledge and experience he had to offer. After viewing his extensive portfolio and seeing the range of genres from traditional to contemporary he had mastered, I knew he was the perfect candidate for the job. When I moved into my "eclectic" home about a year ago, I was concerned about how we were going to make it more contemporary and to my liking. I knew this would be quite an undertaking for anyone. Then when Ernesto walked into my home to see what he had to contend with, he immediately had a clear understanding of where the previous owners were going with the unfinished design they had left behind and put my mind at ease. I greatly appreciated his unwavering professionalism and the quality of his work is simply second to none.
    over 5 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
