Tokyo Grand Renovation
Interior Designers & Decorators in Makati City
    • Ridgeview Estates Nuvali Project., Tokyo Grand Renovation Tokyo Grand Renovation Small bedroom
    Ridgeview Estates Nuvali Project., Tokyo Grand Renovation Tokyo Grand Renovation Minimalist style bathroom
    Ridgeview Estates Nuvali Project., Tokyo Grand Renovation Tokyo Grand Renovation Small bedroom
    +2
    Ridgeview Estates Nuvali Project.
    Shang Salcedo Project, Tokyo Grand Renovation Tokyo Grand Renovation Dining roomChairs & benches
    Shang Salcedo Project, Tokyo Grand Renovation Tokyo Grand Renovation Modern Living Room
    Shang Salcedo Project, Tokyo Grand Renovation Tokyo Grand Renovation Wine cellar
    +6
    Shang Salcedo Project
    Yamato Bakery Cafe, Tokyo Grand Renovation Tokyo Grand Renovation ArtworkSculptures
    Yamato Bakery Cafe, Tokyo Grand Renovation Tokyo Grand Renovation Commercial spaces
    Yamato Bakery Cafe, Tokyo Grand Renovation Tokyo Grand Renovation Commercial spaces
    +2
    Yamato Bakery Cafe
    Two Maridien Project, Tokyo Grand Renovation Tokyo Grand Renovation Small bedroom
    Two Maridien Project, Tokyo Grand Renovation Tokyo Grand Renovation Small bedroom
    Two Maridien Project, Tokyo Grand Renovation Tokyo Grand Renovation Office spaces & stores
    +1
    Two Maridien Project
    Trump Tower Project, Tokyo Grand Renovation Tokyo Grand Renovation Living roomCupboards & sideboards
    Trump Tower Project, Tokyo Grand Renovation Tokyo Grand Renovation Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Trump Tower Project, Tokyo Grand Renovation Tokyo Grand Renovation Living roomSofas & armchairs
    +3
    Trump Tower Project
    Kiyosa Makati Salon, Tokyo Grand Renovation Tokyo Grand Renovation Commercial spaces
    Kiyosa Makati Salon, Tokyo Grand Renovation Tokyo Grand Renovation Commercial spaces
    Kiyosa Makati Salon, Tokyo Grand Renovation Tokyo Grand Renovation Commercial spaces
    +3
    Kiyosa Makati Salon
    Tokyo Grand Renovation (TGR) is a Japanese home renovation, interior design company in Makati Central Business District (CBD) at the heart of Metro Manila, Philippines.Specializing in the interior design and build of residential homes and commercial spaces, Tokyo Grand Renovation (TGR) is composed of Japanese and Filipino designers, decorators, engineers, and architects that ensure quality and sophistication for every renovation work and project.

    Services
    Interior Design and Renovation
    Service areas
    • Makati City
    • Pasay
    • Taguig
    • Quezon City
    • Marikina
    • Pasig
    • Mandaluyong
    • Manila
    • San Juan
    • Caloocan
    • Valenzuela
    • Las Piñas
    • Parañaque
    • National Capital Region (NCR)
    • Central Luzon
    Address
    9110 La Campana St, cor Trabajo, Makati, 1207 Metro Manila
    1207 Makati City
    Philippines
    +63-9288731631 tgr.com.ph
