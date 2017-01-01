Your browser is out-of-date.

Reformas CRP Bilbao
Restoration & Renovation in Blibao
Reviews (2)
    Reformas CRP is a construction company in Spain that is committed to quality. We are committed to delivery terms no matter the size of the reform. Be it repairs in a company or a reform in a private home, we strictly comply with the agreed dates to finish the works and perform quality works, both for the materials and for the execution.

    Services
    • Integral reforms
    • kitchen renovations
    • bathrooms
    • gardens
    • private garage
    • decoration and interior design
    • roof repair
    • waterproofing
    • humidity reparations
    • isolation.
    Service areas
    Blibao
    Address
    Blas de Otero Kalea, 25B
    48014 Blibao
    Spain
    +34-944057878 reformascrp.es/integrales

    unclientedescontentoenbilbao
    NO RECOMEDABLE. No son profesionales, no trabajan bien, la gente a la que contratan parece no tener experiencia y utilizan las peores calidades, el jefe de obra GONZALO no va a la obra y no supervisa a su subordinados que para terminar antes TRABAJAN MAL. Descontento vecinal, no tienen sin cuidado, no respetan las medidas de seguridad (mujeres bajando bolsas de escombro por las escaleras con parisinas??!!!), grietas en las paredes de los vecinos, suciedad en las zonas comunes, escalones rotos etc. Chapuzas en toda la casa, el resultado una vez terminada la obra no tiene nada que ver con las peleas y disgustos que me ha costado. Tuve que supervisar todos los movimientos y cada vez que corregía sus errores no obtenía respuesta hasta el punto de amenazarme con no terminar la obra y llevarse mi dinero! Saben que estamos atados de pies y manos y se aprovechan de ello, además NO CUMPLEN LOS PLAZOS DE ENTREGA, dos meses más de lo previsto tardaron. UNA CHAPUZA DETRÁS DE OTRA. No se lo recomendaría ni a mi peor enemigo!
    about 4 years ago
    Project date: October 2017
    Jonatan Gomez
    El que ha escrito la otra opinión debe trabajar para la competencia o no tener ni puñetera idea de obra. ¿Eres tú un profesional para saber lo que es trabajar bien y lo que no? Esta gente sabe hacer obras, y mientras no está terminado todo parece una chapuza porque está a medio hacer, es lo normal. Si el dueño de la casa para terminar antes se pone a sacar escombros en chanclas, no hay arquitecto en este planeta que pueda impedírselo porque está en su casa y hace lo que le da la gana. Por otra parte, el jefe de obra no tiene porqué estar 24h vigilando a sus empleados. Que son profesionales, no niños. Cada uno hace su trabajo y el del supervisor es repasar que esté todo bien hecho, no hacer de cámara de vigilancia. Si alguien le amenaza con no terminar la obra se arregla fácil, coges el contrato, vas al juzgado y les metes una denuncia. Para eso estan los contratos y las autoridades. Yo he visto obras de esta gente acabada y da gusto como convierten un auténtico desastre en un lugar rústico o moderno bien elegante, según lo que les pidas. Lo mismo un espacio pequeño que uno grande, con un poco de idea puede quedar como nuevo, de foto. A mi me ha quedado muy bien la terraza solamente con pintarle un diseño a rallas y poner el toldo. También he cambiado los maceteros para que estén a juego y quede todo más nuevo. El primer error de la gente es querer vigilar cada movimiento de un albañil sin tener ni idea de albañileria. Queremos todo de revista y pagar barato, y eso no se puede
    almost 4 years ago
    Project date: August 2018
