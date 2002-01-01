Your browser is out-of-date.

Sergio Mannino Studio
Interior Architects in Brooklyn, New York
Reviews (4)
    • Apartment in Shenzhen, China, Sergio Mannino Studio Sergio Mannino Studio Modern Living Room Marble Grey
    Apartment in Shenzhen, China, Sergio Mannino Studio Sergio Mannino Studio Modern Living Room Granite
    Apartment in Shenzhen, China, Sergio Mannino Studio Sergio Mannino Studio Modern Dining Room Marble White
    +9
    Apartment in Shenzhen, China
    My project 1, Sergio Mannino Studio Sergio Mannino Studio Commercial spaces
    My project 1
    My project 1, Sergio Mannino Studio Sergio Mannino Studio Commercial spaces
    My project 1

    Sergio Mannino Studio is a design firm with roots in Italian design and culture. The Studio is based in New York but operates on a global scale, having worked on over 250 stores for companies such as Prada, Miu Miu, Lexus, Vince Camuto, Jessica Simpson, Miss Sixty, Breil, Kensiegirl, Steve Madden among others.

    Through an extensive close network of consultants, store design projects can be taken from preliminary brainstorming to built form virtually anywhere. Recently the studio has designed the interiors for a large residential project in Shenzhen (China).

    Sergio Mannino, who heads the Studio, earned a degree in Architecture from the University of Florence and worked extensively in interior architecture with Ettore Sottsass and Remo Buti.

    In 2002 he mounted a one-man show of his furniture designs at the Memphis Gallery in Milan. In 2008 his “ooo! Lamp” was featured at the furniture fair in New York and nominated best pick of the ICFF by Metropolis magazine. Most recently the Studio introduced the colorful and modular “Non-Flying Carpet” and the “Inside-Out” series at the New York show “Wanted Design” during the NYCxDesign week.

    The Studio work has been published numerous times in magazines, books and blogs in the US, Europe, China and South Korea.

    Services
    Architectural Design, Interiors, and Furniture Design
    Service areas
    Retail, Residential, and Office Design
    Address
    117 Grattan Street #204
    11237 Brooklyn, New York
    United States
    +1-7188555018 www.sergiomannino.com

    Reviews

    Jeff Davis
    over 1 year ago
    Payam Karbalai
    Very impressed with Sergio and his recommendations for our office. We hired Sergio to make our internet marketing office a bit more modern without taking away comfort. The end result was much better than we were expecting and definitely recommend Sergio for any type of interior design.
    over 3 years ago
    Holly Clark
    I typically don’t post reviews but wanted to share my experience with Sergio Mannino Studio. My apartment is absolutely beautiful. Sergio is a true designer and knows how to pull together colors and patterns that I would never think of. He really understood what I wanted and needed. My apartment never looked better!
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 4 reviews
