Sergio Mannino Studio is a design firm with roots in Italian design and culture. The Studio is based in New York but operates on a global scale, having worked on over 250 stores for companies such as Prada, Miu Miu, Lexus, Vince Camuto, Jessica Simpson, Miss Sixty, Breil, Kensiegirl, Steve Madden among others.

Through an extensive close network of consultants, store design projects can be taken from preliminary brainstorming to built form virtually anywhere. Recently the studio has designed the interiors for a large residential project in Shenzhen (China).

Sergio Mannino, who heads the Studio, earned a degree in Architecture from the University of Florence and worked extensively in interior architecture with Ettore Sottsass and Remo Buti.

In 2002 he mounted a one-man show of his furniture designs at the Memphis Gallery in Milan. In 2008 his “ooo! Lamp” was featured at the furniture fair in New York and nominated best pick of the ICFF by Metropolis magazine. Most recently the Studio introduced the colorful and modular “Non-Flying Carpet” and the “Inside-Out” series at the New York show “Wanted Design” during the NYCxDesign week.

The Studio work has been published numerous times in magazines, books and blogs in the US, Europe, China and South Korea.